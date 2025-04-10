Faume raises 8 million euro to accelerate its development in Europe

Faume, a company specializing in second-hand goods, announced on Thursday an 8 million euro (8.8 million dollars) funding round to accelerate its development in Europe. The operation was carried out with the participation of Amundi Private Equity Transition, Daphni, and Bpifrance (via Digital Venture).

After multiple partnerships with French fashion brands around second-hand goods in recent years, Faume has a new objective: to develop in the United Kingdom and Italy. The startup, founded in 2020, has just signed its first collaboration with fashion brand Victoria Beckham.

The French company specifies that the operation will allow it to strengthen its sales and technical teams and that it should thus be able to support 150 brands within 4 years. In addition, during the year, Faume intends to put its Artificial Intelligence of "Dynamic pricing" into production.

But that's not all. The company plans, in the long term, to also make its proprietary technology and integrated logistics available to the North American and Asian markets.

Faume: 40 percent of items sold abroad

Faume states in a press release that it has already supported the deployment in Europe of several of its French clients (80 percent of its clients), notably in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Italy. It specifies that the sale of 40 percent of the premium second-hand fashion items it has supported has been carried out outside France.

"The second-hand market is booming, but raising funds does not necessarily mean success," says Aymeric Déchin, CEO of Faume. At Faume, we demonstrate every day that second-hand is a lever of resilience for brands, combining sustainability and profitability for all stakeholders. Our solution, already adopted by more than 45 prestigious brands, proves that developing a second-hand model is not only possible and virtuous, but also increases performance."

In 2022, the young company was targeting 10 million euros in turnover and indicated in January 2025 to FashionUnited that it had recorded a growth rate of 60% compared to 2023.