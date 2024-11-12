FC Barcelona signs new contract with Nike

FC Barcelona announced on Saturday that it had reached a new agreement with American equipment supplier Nike, a partnership that could reach 1.7 billion euros by 2038 according to the Spanish press.

Nike has manufactured the Catalan club's jersey and other kits since 1998, and the previous agreement was due to expire in 2028.

"Barcelona and Nike, two leading brands in the sports industry, are pleased to announce a new beginning with a multi-year partnership agreement, effective from this season," Barça wrote in a statement.

FC Barcelona has not revealed the duration of the agreement or its amount, but according to press reports, it could bring the club 1.7 billion euros and would extend until 2038.

The Spanish club had tried to end its previous contract with Nike earlier this year but was prevented from doing so in July by a Spanish court specialising in commercial law.

FC Barcelona has been experiencing financial difficulties for several seasons and in 2022 sold 25 percent of its TV rights for the next 25 years to the American investment fund Sixth Street. (AFP)