Felix Carbullido steps down from the Abercrombie & Fitch board

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (A&F) has announced that effective today, Felix Carbullido will no longer serve on the company’s board.

The company said in a statement that after three years with the company, Carbullido is stepping down from A&F Co.’s board due to an increase in responsibilities given his newly appointed role as president of the Williams Sonoma brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

“We are thrilled for Felix and his promotion to lead the Williams Sonoma brand. I, along with Fran, would like to thank him for the important role he has played at A&F Co., most notably for his contributions to the compensation and human capital committee and the environmental, social, and governance committee,” said Terry Burman, chairperson of the board of directors, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.