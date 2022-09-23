Felix Muennich to join Mammut as CCO

Outdoor clothing company Mammut Sports Group has announced the appointment of Felix Muennich as its new chief commercial officer, effective November 1.

Muennich joins the group from Nike, where he served in several positions over the course of 12 years, including vice president, general manager direct inline stores EMEA.

He has also been with the Boston Consulting Group for six years prior to his role as head of strategic planning at Umbro.

Muennich succeeds Simen Mørdre, Mammut’s CCO ad interim, and joins the company’s CEO Heiko Schaefer and CPO Paul Cosgrove in his new central position.

In a release, Muennich said on his appointment that it was a “privilege” to be involved in growing and elevating the company.

He continued: “I am excited to work with our strong commercial team to build our DTC presence and, just as importantly, grow our strong B2B partnerships to serve our consumers and mountain athletes.”