Female-founded skincare brand Faace to launch crowdfunding campaign

Female-founded company Faace has announced it is set to launch its first crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs in a bid to support its global expansion plans and “help tackle investing inequality”.

This month, the Faace team said they were looking to raise upward of 150,000 pounds ahead of the new year, in which the company is planning to launch four new products and expand into new countries and retail spaces, including Selfridges and Zalando.

It will build on the brand’s previous funding, which has been supported by angel investors, as well as a 150,000 pound investment award from the SFC Capital and The Red Tree beauty accelerator.

Focused on “ethical” skincare, Faace launched into the market in 2020 and is now available in 23 countries and 59 retailers.

Its founder, Jasmine Wicks-Stephens also uses her platform to emphasise and destigmatise the conversations around menopause and periods.

In a release, Wicks-Stephens said on the upcoming campaign: "We're really excited to offer shares in our business and build a larger team of cheerleaders who can support our growth and potentially benefit from it in the future.

"Crowdfunding doesn't just help address investing inequity; it also helps even the odds for female founders.

“Female entrepreneurs are typically less likely than men to get investment for their ventures, however female-led campaigns on crowdfunding platforms were found to be 32 percent more successful at reaching their funding target than male-led campaigns.”