Femme Luxe breaks seven figure monthly sales

Online fashion retailer Femme Luxe has reached 1 million pounds in monthly sales since March, for the first time outside of the Christmas and Black Friday periods.

The Manchester-based e-tailer, which launched in 2017, has reported a 10 percent growth month-on-month since March and is targeting sales of 2 million pounds a month by August 2019.

Femme Luxe founder, Bobby Samari, attributes the growth to talent acquisition and the creation of brand-exclusive lines, and explained in a statement: “Since the turn of 2019, our aim has been to break 1,000,000 pounds a month in sales and I’m pleased to say we achieved it by just the third month of the year.

“We’ve spent a lot of time investing in our team, with the addition of 30 members of staff all departments, and have prioritised research and development for brand-exclusive ranges, giving our customers access to products they can’t get anywhere else. This investment has paid off and we hope to maintain our level of growth as we proceed through the year.”

Femme Luxe offers a range of womenswear covering dresses, separates and accessories, priced from just 2.99 pounds. The online retailer occupies a 25,000 square foot warehouse in Manchester.