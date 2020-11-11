Fendi lays groundwork for new factory

Italy is happily saying hello to a new influx of designer production factories. First, Balenciaga announced they would be opening a new accessories plant in Italy. Now, rival luxury brand Fendi has laid the foundation stone of a new factory set to open in Tuscany’s Bango a Ripoli outside of Florence in 2022. The news was reported by WWD.

This new factory will focus on leather goods and production, as well as serve as a training center for employees. The new space covers 140,400 square feet and is designed by Milan-based architecture firm Piuarch. The site has been in the works since 2018 when it was being cleared and prepared for construction.

“Italy is synonymous with tradition, history, beauty and, above all, excellence. We embrace the opportunity to invest in Made in Italy and to [celebrate] the core values of craftsmanship, artisanal savoir-faire and the power of handcrafting,” Fendi chairman and CEO Serge Brunschwig said to WWD. “Expertise and experimentation are all elements that support our marketing and company culture and at Fendi, we believe that keeping and transmitting this level of tradition is fundamental for the coming generations. We are very proud of our roots, of this new chapter in Bagno a Ripoli, offering our teams a sustainable and caring working environment.”

The interior walls and perimeter will be constructed of glass and the courtyards will have planted flowers. The new factory will also feature a public park.

photo: via Fendi.com