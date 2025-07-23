Fenix Outdoor slips deeper into the red in second quarter

Trading group Fenix Outdoor International AG (Fenix Outdoor) saw a further decline in sales in the second quarter of the 2025 financial year. The loss was also higher than in the same period of the previous year.

The Zug, Switzerland-based group, which includes retailers such as Globetrotter, Naturkompaniet and Friluftsland, as well as brands such as Fjällräven, Tierra and Hanwag, experienced a quarter "full of challenges" that "did not go as expected", according to an interim report published on Tuesday.

In the period from April to June, the group's total revenue amounted to 146.5 million euros. This represents a 4.2 percent decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the Frilufts segment, which includes the outdoor retail chains, revenue increased by 1.5 percent to 83.5 million euros thanks to good business in Norway, Finland and Sweden. However, this was not enough to fully offset declines in the other divisions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 8 percent to 6.6 million euros. The net loss, which had been 7.5 million euros in the prior-year quarter, increased to 10 million euros.

In the first six months as a whole, Fenix Outdoor's sales fell by 4.7 percent to 306.6 million euros. The net loss increased from 0.6 to 9.9 million euros.