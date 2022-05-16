Fenty Beauty and Skin to launch in Africa

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are set to make their debut in Africa starting May 27.

In a release, the brands said the launch was a “natural next step” in expanding their ‘Beauty for All’ notion, carrying on the singer-turned-entrepreneur’s “global vision” for the two companies.

“I am a proud Bajan who also feels a close connection to Africa, and its people,” Rihanna said. “I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege to spend time on the continent and those experiences never leave you. Now, being able to bring Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to eight African countries and then hopefully more in the future – means so much to me.”

Alongside cult classics by both Beauty and Skin, African customers will also have access to new launches from the two brands via a selection of retail partners.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, with a vision of inclusivity and a global presence, focusing on products that worked for all skin types and tones.

Following its success, the Grammy-winner debuted her vegan, eco-friendly skincare line to further amplify her goal of providing beauty solutions for a diverse audience.

The star continued: “Every launch is exciting – we’re all about being reachable to everyone, everywhere. But launching across Africa in eight countries not only feels really significant to me on a personal level, but is also a big step towards our goal of bringing Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to the whole world.”