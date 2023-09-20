Ferrari Fashion School announces rebranding campaign, new logo

The Milan-based Ferrari Fashion School has announced that it is changing its image, as per a press release sent out by the school. It enters the new academic year with a renewed brand and a new strategy aimed at welcoming international students.

The prestigious Italian fashion academy has joined Plena Education, the third Italian private group in the sector.

To date, the Plena Education Group, which has 4,200 students enrolled for a total turnover of 24 million euros, is made up of six entities active in the field of Fine Arts (RUFA, Rome University of Fine Arts), Design (SPD, Scuola Politecnica di Design, in Milan and MADE Program in Syracuse), Fashion (Ferrari Fashion School in Milan), Music (Saint Louis School of Music in Rome) and Linguistic Mediation (Ciels Group, with offices in Padua, Brescia and Bologna).

The goal of Ferrari Fashion School’s new communication campaign is to present itself as a true ‘boutique’ of high fashion education, while remaining faithful to its identity characterised by a proprietary study method based on knowledge and above all a know-how that effectively launches Made in Italy professionals into the international fashion world.

As part of its repositioning, the education at Ferrari Fashion School will focus on teamwork, interdisciplinarity, innovation and experimentation through partnerships with institutions, universities and important companies in the sector. The school directly immerses students in a context and a location where design and production take place, so they are armed with all the skills in the field, ready to become all-round professionals.

Ferrari Fashion School is ready for a new change and does so through a rebranding strategy which involves the launch of a communication campaign aimed at underlining the renewed identity of the academy.

This process is part of a global strategy which sees, among others, the launch of the new Ferrari Fashion School brand “which represents the emblematic dynamic nature of its DNA, leveraging the design trends linked to fashion brands, as well as the distinctive elements of the logo: the initials used as a monogram and the colour red to underline a strong and recognizable identity,” the release reads.

All of this is also strengthened and disseminated through a new communication campaign whose claim: "For those who dream of a present in fashion", focuses on the present, so that the Ferrari Fashion School training offer is an opportunity for students to enter the world of fashion right away, and experience it in full, at 360 degrees.

“The work done was very important to strengthen the key and distinctive elements of our DNA”, Silvia Ferrari, academic director at Ferrari Fashion School, said in a statement.

“The world of fashion is constantly changing and Ferrari Fashion School wants to position itself as a dynamic and trend-conscious reality: we were inspired by both the trendiest brands and those that have been able to mix classic and innovative elements," she said.

In addition to the creation of a new visual identity, Ferrari Fashion School announces another great innovation, namely a strategic partnership with prestigious UK institution Teesside University.

“The partnership with Teesside University marks the beginning of a long virtuous path open to innovation and internationalisation to prepare students to face challenges and seize opportunities in an increasingly globalised world”, Matteo Andreacchio, CEO at Ferrari Fashion added.

“It will promote the exchange of knowledge and skills, expand study and research opportunities, promote student mobility, encourage collaboration in research and contribute to the achievement of common objectives. This collaboration will certainly improve the quality of education, stimulating innovation and promoting scientific progress,” the CEO concluded.