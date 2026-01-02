Festive footfall buffers fashion as in-store sales outpace online

The final week of 2025 brought a modest +0.35% increase in total like-for-like (LFL) sales, a resilient result considering it was measured against a massive +11.30% base from the previous year. In a week dominated by the Christmas and Boxing Day bank holidays, the UK retail sector saw a clear divide: physical stores thrived on festive footfall, while the online channel experienced a post-holiday slump.

The fashion sector faced a challenging period overall, with total LFL sales decreasing by -1.83%. This marked the category's seventeenth negative outcome in a difficult year. However, the headline figure masks a significant "silver lining" for physical retailers. Store fashion sales rose by +1.98%, signaling that despite tight budgets, shoppers were drawn to high streets and malls for traditional Boxing Day sales and late-gift browsing. This was the thirty-fifth positive week for in-store fashion in 2025, highlighting the continued importance of the "try-before-you-buy" experience during the sales season.

The boost in physical sales was supported by a +4.6% rise in overall footfall. Retail parks were the star performers, seeing an +8.2% surge as families used their cars to hunt for bargains in out-of-town locations. High streets also held up well with a +3.7% increase, while shopping centres saw a more modest +2.9% uptick.

In contrast, non-store fashion sales struggled, contributing to a total non-store decline of -3.58%. This suggests that after the pre-Christmas shipping deadlines, many consumers pivoted back to physical stores for immediate holiday bargains. The week’s weather—initially cold and dry before turning windier and wetter—likely encouraged early-week trips to retail parks and malls before the unsettled conditions set in. As retailers head into 2026, the resilience of the physical fashion store remains a vital pillar for the industry.