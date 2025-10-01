Ffface.me launches debut AR Mirror platform for brands and retailers, Loook.ai

Innovation agency Ffface.me has launched a new company, loook.ai, an augmented reality mirror platform for brands and retailers.

The new platform allows for the integration of multiple AR and AI engines, which enables customers to launch their own AR mirror activations within hours.

“Today's retail communication is far less effective than it was two decades ago. People adopted banner blindness offline and are additionally distracted by their smartphones,” said Dmytro Kornilov, loook.ai CEO, in a statement, on the launch of loook.ai.

“On the other hand, with the increased penetration of online and after the pandemic lockdown, the interest in offline increased, with claims like “offline is the new luxury” trending. That’s why it’s a perfect moment to democratize AR Mirrors, which have already proven to be effective in revitalizing retail and outdoor communication performance.”

Ffface.me launches Loook.ai Credits: Loook.ai

A multiple-SDK platform, after customers install the loook.ai app on a computer and connect it to a digital screen and camera, it immediately begins processing the camera video stream in real time on the screen. Through this immediate process users are able to experience a "magic mirror" effect where they are looking at a screen and instantly seeing an augmented reality reflected.

Easily scalable, loook.ai is designed to work with digital screens of any size. All experiences are managed remotely through the admin panel by the platform support team. In addition to AR mirrors, loook.ai also offers additional services like photo printing, sharing of user videos as QR codes and more.

“The launch comes at a critical time when businesses are cautious about technological investments,"added Kornilov. "In our pre-recession economy, every investment needs to be rational, justified, and safe. AR mirrors offer exactly that — measurable, predictable business performance while leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive engagement and visibility.”

“It's a powerful tool for the majority of brands with established outdoor communication strategies. Depending on campaign goals, AR mirrors effectively capture consumer attention that can be converted into various measurable KPIs.” Brands such have Bershka are among the first to use Loook.ai's technology.