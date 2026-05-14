FHCM and CNMI publish an environmental, social and governance framework for suppliers

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) have announced a joint Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) harmonisation framework for fashion and luxury suppliers.

The objective of this French-Italian initiative between the FHCM and the CNMI, launched in 2024, is to reduce the administrative burden on suppliers. The idea is to establish a common language and a harmonised documentary basis to limit the proliferation of different requirements from one house to another.

The text emphasises small artisanal workshops, which are considered the most vulnerable structures facing this administrative complexity. They often have fewer human resources dedicated to ESG compliance.

This harmonisation framework was published online at the end of April 2026. It includes common principles of business conduct and documents intended to certify good environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

Environmental requirements include:

Air pollution

Noise

Wastewater treatment

Soil contamination

Waste management

Energy efficiency

Resource conservation

Reduction of environmental and human impacts related to raw materials.

The environmental documents requested during audits include energy and water consumption records; waste management and treatment registers; permits related to atmospheric emissions or wastewater discharges; and environmental risk assessments.

The framework also mentions environmental impact reduction plans, asbestos inventories, documents relating to soil contamination and proof of origin for natural and mineral raw materials.

Social commitments concern:

Strict prohibition of child labour and forced labour

Discrimination, violence and physical or psychological harassment

Respect for freedom of association

Mandatory written contracts for all workers and legal rest periods

Payment of at least the legal minimum wage

Obligation to provide detailed payslips

Precise tracking of working hours.

Among the social documents requested during audits are policies against forced labour and child labour, as well as proof of associated training and internal communication. Suppliers may be asked to provide payslips for the last 12 months, proof of salary payments, time sheets or employment contracts.

The framework also includes identity documents and work permits, applicable collective bargaining agreements, and a detailed list of employees including their nationality, gender, age, seniority, contract type and remuneration level.

In terms of occupational health and safety, the main obligations are:

Management of health and safety risks in facilities

Training workers in the safe use of equipment

Mandatory maintenance of machinery and equipment

Adequate use of protective equipment

Compliance of buildings and workplaces, fire protection systems and evacuation procedures

Monitoring of occupational impacts on employee health

Controlled management of chemical products.

Among the required documents are operating licences, production site plans, ethical and anti-corruption policies, and lists of subcontractors and service providers. The framework also mentions ESG assessments, authorisations related to video surveillance systems and several certifications where available.

FHCM and CNMI have announced their intention to create a consortium of universities and schools to support the development of ESG skills and best practices throughout the fashion and luxury value chain.

The framework also includes a common glossary to harmonise certain concepts used in ESG audits. The term “Business Partner” thus refers to all suppliers, manufacturers, service providers and subcontractors in the value chain.

The concepts of “Child Labour” and “Forced Labour” adopt the definitions of the International Labour Organization (ILO). The document also defines “Vulnerable Workers” as workers particularly exposed to risks of discrimination or precariousness, including migrants, women, ethnic or religious minorities, disabled people or indigenous populations.

In summary The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana have established a joint ESG harmonisation framework for fashion and luxury suppliers, aiming to reduce the administrative burden and create a common language.

This framework, published at the end of April 2026, details environmental requirements (pollution, waste, energy); social requirements (prohibition of child labour, wages, working conditions); and health and safety requirements (risk management, equipment maintenance, building compliance).

The initiative emphasises support for small, vulnerable artisanal workshops and plans to create a consortium with universities to develop ESG skills in the value chain, including a common glossary for audits.