Fifty of 2,000 richest people in China have made their fortune in the fashion industry

New York – The fashion and apparel industry in China continues to thrive despite the current tensions with USA taking a toll in the export-import trade between the two economies. ‘China Investment Bank Club’ has published its China’s Richest Report 2019: 51 of them owe their position to their fashion businesses.

Over fifty apparel moguls made it to China’s Richest 2,000 Individuals and Family Report for 2019, according to the ‘Daily Jing’. Their combined wealth is estimated at 364.8 billion yuan (circa 51.7 billion dollars), according to the latest report released by the China Investment Bank Club.

Owners of fashion brands Heilan Home and Ochirly among the 2,000 richest people in China

These are the richest fashion and apparel names that made it to the list:

Zhou Jianping, the owner of the Chinese fast-fashion menswear brand Heilan Home, who was ranked No.1 in the apparel retail industry with 40 billion yuan. The brand, established in 2002, has more than 5,000 stores and is valued at 11 billion yuan in terms of brand value, per the ‘2016 Hurun Brand List’.

Next up is Ma Jianrong, owner of Shenzhou International Group, and supplier to many sports giants like Nike, Adidas, and Uniqlo.

The owners of the woman’s fashion brand Ochirly, Xu Yu and Li Shan, made it to the list with 23.5 billion yuan, followed by the owner of Semir, Qiu Guanghe.

Ranked fifth and sixth are Ding Shizhong and Ding Shijia from Anta Sports, with a wealth of 16.5 billion and 16 billion yuan respectively.

Li Ning, the founder of Li Ning Group, was listed with a wealth of 4.7 billion. Meanwhile, the cashmere company Erdos has produced five billionaires included in this ranking.

Photo:Ochirly, China commercial website