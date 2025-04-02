FILA Holdings changes name to Misto Holdings

South Korean company FILA Holdings is changing its name to Misto Holdings to solidify its position “as a global brand portfolio company”.

In a statement, the company said it felt that FILA Holdings was “closely associated” with the FILA sportswear brand, which has led to a “limited perception” of its broader portfolio and global brand management role.

Alongside FILA, the group manages a diverse range of brands, including premium golf brands Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cameron, KJUS, and Vokey.

Under the new Misto Holdings, the company believes that the name “better aligns” with its strategic portfolio approach while ensuring that all brands under its umbrella retain their independence and unique identities.

The name Misto is derived from the Italian word for “harmony,” “blend,” and “diversity,” and “symbolises the company's global brand portfolio”.

Misto Holdings looking to become a global brand portfolio company

Misto Holdings logo Credits: Misto Holdings

The company also adds that the name change represents a “renewed vision for future growth,” and has introduced four core values to guide it forward: Synergetic; Empowering; Resilient; and Responsible.

These values reflect its commitment “to creating synergies between brands, embracing new opportunities, and expanding its business scope in the global marketplace”.

The company's new corporate identity is captured in its slogan ‘Redefining Boundaries’, which it adds is “signalling its focus on innovation and growth across its portfolio”.

To reinforce its new corporate transformation, Misto Holdings has also launched a revamped official website that will serve as a key communication platform, providing ongoing updates and relevant information through various channels to customers and stakeholders.

Geun-Chang (Kevin) Yoon, chief executive and president of Misto Holdings, said: “FILA Holdings has solidified its identity as a global brand portfolio company over the years. Now, by changing our name to Misto Holdings, we are opening up new possibilities for growth.

“We will explore opportunities for synergies among our subsidiaries and brands.”

Originating from the sportswear brand FILA, founded in Italy in 1911, Misto Holdings acquired FILA’s global business in 2007 and became a publicly traded entity on the Korean stock market in 2010. In 2011, the company expanded further with the acquisition of Acushnet Holdings Corp., home to premium golf brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cameron, Kjus and Vokey.