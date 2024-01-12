Fila launches Fila+ line, Palace founder appointed to helm

Fila has announced the launch of a new line that looks to reflect the company’s history in the sportswear category, with the founder of skatewear label Palace, Lev Tanju, to serve as creative director.

Dubbed ‘Fila+’, the brand’s inaugural collection exhibits what Fila describes as “an elevated take on sportswear”, with apparel and accessories among the included categories.

To inform on design, Fila+ draws inspiration from brand archives, refreshing classic silhouettes through the use of contemporary features, craftsmanship and authenticity.

Another area to get a revamp is the F-Box logo, which has been updated for the new brand through colourings that aim to honour Fila’s Italian roots.

With the appointment of Tanju, Fila said that it is moving into a “new chapter of creativity and collaboration”, with the designer’s past experience in partnerships and community building being a key reason as to why he was selected for the leading role.

In a release, Tanju commented: “Fila has such a rich and amazing history spanning over a hundred years. I was blown away by how vast the archive was, and loved all of it.

“The story of [initial creative director] Pierluigi Rolando, his drive towards innovation and his groundbreaking advancements really inspired me. I was also fond of the whole Italian Fila team: they are extremely genuine and like a family.”

As part of the company’s ongoing deal with More Consulting and licensing partnership with 247, Fila+ will be distributed globally on major e-commerce platforms, in local department stores and in key boutiques.