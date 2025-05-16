Fila parent Misto Holdings welcomes quarterly growth, strong performance in golf

Misto Holdings, the South Korean parent company of Fila, FootJoy and Titleist, welcomed a consolidated revenue of 1.24 trillion won (668 million pounds) for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 4.6 percent.

The company credited the strong performance of its US golf subsidiary, Acushnet, for helping to accelerate financials. The segment posted a revenue of 1.02 trillion won over the period, an increase of 8.7 percent YoY.

This uptick came despite the rising costs of raw materials, a weakening consumer sentiment and uncertainties surrounding tariffs in the US, Misto, former Fila Holdings, said.

The company’s operating profit for the quarter came to 162.675 million won, while its net income amounted to 151.456 million won.

Misto’s namesake division was supported by strong South Korean footwear sales and diversification of online DTC channels, contributing to a revenue of 215.7 billion won. Fila footwear sales were also said to be strong as Gen Z consumers helped boost the category.

Speaking on the results, Misto Holdings chief financial officer, Ho Yeon, said in a filing: “Despite global policy uncertainties such as US tariffs and weak consumer sentiment at home and abroad, sustained growth within our diversified business portfolio supported our overall business performance growth. Misto Group will continue to focus on performance improvement and brand value enhancement.”