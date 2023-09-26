Finematter raises 2.6 million euros in funding

London-based Finemater, the female-run jewellery platform powered by the world’s leading jewellers, has closed a second seed round, bringing the total raised to 2.6 million euros as it looks to foster a circular jewellery economy.

The seed round was backed by renowned tech founders and industry veterans, including contributions from angel investors such as Heini Zachariassen (Vivino), Christine de Wendel (Zalando/Sunday), Jeppe Rindom (Pleo), Dino Patti (Playdead/Jumpship), and Peder Micheal Pruzan-Jørgensen (Pandora's Sustainability board) and participation from existing shareholder Heartcore Capital - with 46 percent of investors being female.

Caroline Chalmer, founder and chief executive of Finematter, said in a statement: "We are absolutely thrilled and grateful to be backed by such an incredible group of investors. They, as we do, believe that we have a unique opportunity to create a category-defining company, which can make a difference for the many thousands of independent creatives in the jewellery industry, as well as a blueprint for a truly circular business model.

"This funding will enable us to further develop our platform, expand our network of jewellers, and create a lasting impact on the circularity of the jewellery space."

Circular jewellery platform Finemater secures 2.6 million euros in funding

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in London, UK, Finematter is an online marketplace with more than 150 of the world’s leading independent jewellers. The basis of the platform is to empower customers to order, repair, remodel, and recycle real jewellery, giving them access to work with the world’s most skilled jewellers, all vetted by Finematter.

In addition, the company is committed to circular principles, with all jewellery transacted through the platform issued with a digital certificate that documents the full life-cycle of a piece of jewellery to enable circularity.

With the additional funding, Finematter added that it plans to use it to drive positive change as it looks to make the jewellery industry more inclusive, transparent, and environmentally responsible, while promoting a sustainable approach to jewellery consumption and production.

A primary focus will be on changing the narrative on gold consumption, as gold is a primary material in jewellery production and is infinitely recyclable without any loss of quality, yet less than one-third of the global gold supply is currently recycled.