Fire damages stock at Asos EU distribution hub

Asos is set to deal with approximately 6.25 million pounds worth of damage after a fire broke out at 3 am last night at the online retailer’s new Eurohub 2 Distribution Centre outside of Berlin, Germany.

The fire was contained to one of the four chambers in the first phase of the development, and none of the technology, automation or structures of the building affected by the fire. A full evacuation of the site was successfully carried out, with no injuries made. However, as of May 15, Asos held 7 million units of stock within its Eurohub 2 centre - and 2 million units of stock were in the affected chamber held a cost value of 25 million pounds. Asos's initial estimate is that 25 percent, or 6.25 million pounds worth of the stock, has been compromised by fire and water damage.

A clean-up process is currently underway and Asos anticipates that the remaining three chambers on the site will be fully operational later today, May 16. The online retailer recently moved to the new distribution centre this month and is fully insured for the loss of stock and any subsequent business interruption. Following Asos contingency plans, customer orders are currently being fulfilled via its Barnsley warehouse.