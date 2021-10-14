First high-end consignment, retail and thrift store opens in Central Park West

Central Park Resale opened its doors on the weekend.

The new boutique store offers consignment, resale, thrift, an art gallery and event spaces for trunk shows and pop-ups. The first of its kind in the Central Park West area, it is owned by Tanya Young Williams, a TV personality and advocate against domestic violence.

Williams, a prominent African American businesswoman, has opened her store at an opportune time. With the secondhand market projected to reach 77 billion dollars in the next five years, doubling its worth, thrifting has only grown in popularity during the pandemic. A GlobalData survey found that 33 million consumers bought second hand clothing for the first time in 2020. Meanwhile, 76 percent plan on buying more.

Central Park Resale offers high-end luxury items. It also offers the resale of barely worn apparel and thrift clothing under fifteen dollars. The gallery will offer a space for independent designers, trunk shows, artists and original art pieces to gain exposure.

“Not only is New York City coming back post pandemic, but the concept of upcycling and reselling has never been more popular than it is now,” said Williams. “What we are offering - a diverse, yet complimentary combination of consignment, resale, thrift and space for popups - is the first of its kind in the Central Park West community.”

Central Park Resale has pledged to give back 40 percent of all thrift department sales to the store’s non-profit partners. Sixty percent of consignment sales will go back to the consignor whereas in the resale department, 30 percent goes back to the seller. The store is also donating 10 percent of sales to victims of domestic violence through the Simuel Whitfield Simmons Organization.

The 1,400 square foot store was designed by Victoria Shaffer of Victoria Shaffer designs, and offers a more casual gathering space. Arcade games, couches and fun music are all part of the experience.

“Central Park Resale is meant to serve the needs of the young, trendy customer looking for unique, curated finds at an affordable price, as well as cater to the savvy and experienced New York shopper searching for high-end consignment finds,” said Williams. “We are excited to say we have it all.”