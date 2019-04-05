First Insight continues global expansion

First Insight, Inc., a global technology company transforming how leading retailers make product investment, pricing and marketing decisions, has announced its continuing international expansion with the opening of new offices in London and Chennai, India, and the addition of a number of international retailers to its client roster, including Superdry and Bata India.

First Insight also announced the expansion of global solution capabilities including the addition of 12 new currencies and 10 new languages to its Customer-Centric Merchandising platform. As the first and only such platform in full compliance with the new GDPR standards, First Insight is also SOC-2 compliant, further ensuring adherence to global standards for data security.

"As global retailers and brands increasingly seek to understand customer preferences in new regions, we are excited to announce the expansion of First Insight in Europe and Asia,” said Greg Petro, CEO and founder of First Insight, in a statement. “Consumers are increasingly shopping beyond the boundaries of their home countries. Retailer and brands must be ready to meet their expectations. By enabling retailers to listen to the voice of the consumer — from nearly anywhere in the world — they can create, price and sell products which are personalized to those markets.”

“Bata India engaged with First Insight to bring the Voice of the Customer into our new product decision making. We are seeing value from basing our decisions on data and analytics rather than only relying on our instinct and historical trends,” said Sandeep Kataria, CEO at Bata India, in a statement. “First Insight helps us make better, more data-driven product selection, pricing, and regional segmentation decisions, and we are seeing the benefits in margins and store count enhancements. We intend to expand our use of First Insight into additional geographies.”

“Partnering with First Insight has been an important step in planning our new kidswear range,” Tim Quinlan, head of customer and market insights at Superdry, said in a statement. “Early results have provided clear and insightful recommendations for action across products and markets.”

Through the use of online consumer engagement, the First Insight solution gathers real-time consumer data and applies predictive analytic models to create actionable insights, which drive measurable value. Retailers, manufacturers and brands use the First Insight solution to design, select, price, plan and market the most profitable new products for reduced markdown rates and improved sales, margins and inventory turnover.