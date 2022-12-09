FitFlop hires Phil Borthwick as CMO, Jude White to join as creative director

Wellness footwear company FitFlop has announced the appointment of Phil Borthwick as chief marketing officer (CMO) and Jude Whyte as creative director, both of whom bring a wealth of experience with backgrounds in fashion and e-commerce.

Borthwick, the company said, will join the business at the start of 2023 and is tasked with delivering a best-in-class omnichannel strategy for the brand by expanding FitFlop’s current channel relationships and territories, as well as driving brand awareness across key strategic international markets.

Jude Whyte, FitFlop’s new creative director, who joins the team in early December, will head-up the brand’s Creative Studio.

“We are now in a new era for FitFlop and assembling a world class leadership team to unleash our full potential is paramount and so I am thrilled that Phil and Jude are joining us on our journey, and I am looking forward to partnering with them as we fire up our strategy in 2023 with the launch of our stunning new products over the coming months,” said Gianni Georgiades, CEO of FitFlop.

FitFlop appoints Phil Borthwick as CMO

Borthwick, the company added, has an impressive career portfolio starting out within the music industry and spending a decade in progressive marketing agencies.

More recently he has worked with a variety of global consumer brands, including renowned footwear brand, Dr. Martens, Vivobarefoot and the heritage portfolio within the Wolverine Worldwide collection of brands.

Commenting on his new role, Borthwick said, “It’s a rare opportunity to join a leadership team tasked with delivering the outrageous growth potential of a truly iconic global brand. I’m hugely looking forward to the months and years ahead.”

Jude Whyte to join FitFlop as creative director Whyte, the company further said, will help Borthwick to drive the brand’s global expansion by leading creative direction and transforming the customer experience at all touchpoints from in-store, to digital.

Commenting on her new role, Whyte said: “The red thread of my career is that I love to create concepts and bring them to life, whether that means in a full campaign, a shoot, a collaboration, an experience, store design, visual merchandising or window design. I can't wait to do all of that and more at FitFlop; it's a brand with a true USP and so much positivity.”

Whyte joins FitFlop from MADE where she was brand creative director, heading up their creative campaigns and social content strategy, as well as the e-commerce and in-store customer experience.

She has vast experience within the retail and e-commerce sector, working with brands such as Charlotte Tilbury and Anya Hindmarch, where she was head of creative, as well as Selfridges, where she worked on influential brand projects such as the LV collab with Yayoi Kusama.