Five years after Covid: 6 Trends still redefining consumer behaviour

Five years on from the start of the pandemic, The Anchor, backed by the Placer.ai platform, has published a comprehensive report on post-Covid consumer habits. Using footfall data from physical locations in the first half of 2025, compared to 2019 and 2024, the study identifies six profound and lasting dynamics. These include retail, restaurants, entertainment and hybrid working. The effects of the pandemic continue to shape consumer choices.

Return to physical retail and restaurants

Against all expectations, footfall in shops and restaurants now exceeds pre-crisis levels. The idea of a definitive shift towards e-commerce is unfounded. Consumers are returning to stores and restaurants en masse. This return is not solely due to the lifting of health restrictions; it is a conscious choice. "The appetite for offline retail and restaurants is stronger than ever," the report summarises. The crisis served as a reminder of the importance of the physical experience, social connection and the pleasure associated with going out, all dimensions that are absent from online shopping.

Consumers are willing to go the extra mile for the right product

Another strong trend is the end of the "all-in-one" approach. Consumers no longer hesitate to visit multiple retailers or lengthen their purchasing journey to find "the" product or "the" brand that perfectly suits them. Saving time is no longer necessarily a priority. This phenomenon reflects rising expectations: consumers are no longer content with the most practical or immediate option. They seek the right fit, the right material and the right ethical or environmental commitment. This is reshaping in-store flows, with the most generalist retailers losing ground to more specialised or identity-driven brands.

Perceived value becomes a decisive growth factor

The rise of value-driven retailers, whether through low prices, bargains or simply good value for money, is one of the clearest markers of this post-pandemic period. This trend is not limited to traditional discounters; it also encompasses chains that can demonstrate their usefulness, price coherence and the clarity of their promise. "Value, and the perception of that value, gives chains a clear advantage," the report notes. In a context of inflation and uncertainty, purchasing power remains a central arbiter of consumer decisions.

Growing polarisation between entry-level and premium

A marked bifurcation of purchasing behaviour is observed: the economy and high-end segments are thriving, while the so-called "mid-range" offering is losing its appeal. This is the much-anticipated disappearance of the mid-range, which has been predicted for years, but is now accentuated. Either every pound spent is optimised, or more qualitative purchases are allowed, but justified by a status, durability or experiential dimension. This polarisation weakens established brands positioned on intermediate balances, often considered too vague or undifferentiated.

Out-of-home entertainment redefined

The pandemic has profoundly changed the way consumers approach leisure. The traditional cinema model, in particular, seems more unstable than ever, with attendance now dependent on the latest blockbusters. Conversely, more immersive formats, such as museums or concepts combining catering and entertainment ("eatertainment"), are reaching a new level of attendance. These venues, often rooted in local areas, offer a differentiating experience with high social or cultural added value. People no longer go out automatically, but to experience something unique.

Offices remain deserted, despite incentives

Finally, perhaps the most structural transformation concerns the world of work. Despite return-to-office (RTO) campaigns, office occupancy remains on average 33 percent lower than in 2019. The hybrid model has established itself as a lasting norm, with days of attendance often concentrated in the middle of the week. This has cascading effects on commercial real estate, local shops in city centres, and consumption patterns linked to lunch breaks, transport or after-work drinks.

Towards a new normal in purchasing behaviour

The main lesson of this study is that Covid acted as an accelerator or revealer of transformations already underway. The old normal will not return. However, a new normal is emerging, marked by the search for meaning, value and quality of experience. For brands, these trends require strategic repositioning, such as rethinking the physical offering, clarifying price positioning, strengthening identity and adapting to less linear life rhythms.

In 2025, the consumer is at once more selective, more segmented and more involved. The companies that can read these signals will have a head start.

About this study

The report "6 Trends Still Defining Post-Pandemic Consumer Behavior", published by The Anchor (Placer.ai), is based on a comparative analysis of physical attendance data between the first half of 2019 (pre-Covid), 2024 and 2025. The results are based on data collected via consumers' mobile geolocation, allowing visits to points of sale, restaurants, entertainment venues and office buildings in the US to be tracked. The complete methodology is not detailed, however. No figures on the sample size or the population monitored are provided in the public version of the report. Some professional feedback also highlights possible margins of error, particularly regarding estimated volumes or the granularity of certain flows.