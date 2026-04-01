Flabelus appoints Bleckmann as logistics operator to accelerate its UK growth

Madrid – Spanish footwear and fashion brand Flabelus is setting its sights on the UK. It aims to unlock its full growth potential in the market with the help of logistics company Bleckmann. The brand has just appointed Bleckmann as its exclusive partner for all its logistics operations in the British market.

With a presence in the UK through both physical and online channels, Flabelus stands out today as one of the most vibrant and burgeoning new voices in the Spanish fashion ecosystem. Since its founding in 2020, the brand has operated both nationally and internationally. It sells its footwear and fashion collections globally through its online channel and in over 42 countries via a growing physical retail network. This network consists of both multi-brand points-of-sale and monobrand stores operating under the Flabelus name. Among these boutiques are 31 company-owned stores that the brand has opened in the last six years since its creation by entrepreneur Beatriz de los Mozos. These are located in countries such as Spain, the US, Mexico, Portugal, Italy, France and the UK, in demanding cities like Madrid, New York, Mexico City, Lisbon, Milan, Paris and London. These stores are part of a wider network of over 700 locations worldwide where Flabelus' collections, primarily footwear, are currently sold.

Flabelus store at 54 South Molton Street, London (UK). Credits: Flabelus.

In this context of sustained global growth and expansion, the logistics operations required to maintain Flabelus's operations optimally are particularly demanding. This is crucial for ensuring an equally optimal shopping experience for its growing customer base. These demands are even more pronounced in the British market. This is due to the company's diversified operations in the UK, where it is active across retail, multi-brand and online channels, and the disruption to imports caused by Brexit. While Brexit maintains preferential treatment for imports from the European Union to the UK with zero percent tariffs, it still requires a series of bureaucratic procedures that slow down the import process. Faced with this complex scenario and its challenges, Flabelus has decided to appoint Bleckmann as its “exclusive logistics partner” for the UK.

“Prioritising the customer at every stage has been fundamental to our growth,” stated María Fernándes-Álva de Zunzunegui, global operations director at Flabelus. “For this reason, and to continue honouring that commitment, we demand the same level of excellence from our partners.” She added that based on this demand, “Bleckmann has demonstrated the ideal balance between logistics expertise and a commitment to service excellence,” which is why the operator was chosen as Flabelus's “exclusive logistics partner” for the British market.

“Fast-growing brands need a partner who can manage the entire process, from freight transport and customs to warehousing, last-mile delivery and returns,” added Fernando Sainz Martínez-Vara de Rey, business development director at Bleckmann. “That is precisely our role,” he continued, highlighting the logistics operator's position as a leading partner in this field, especially for fashion and lifestyle brands. He emphasised that they aim to support these brands with their services so that “they can focus fully on growing”.

Operations centre in Burton

As a result of the partnership with Bleckmann, all of Flabelus's logistics operations in the UK will be managed from one of the logistics company's centres in the British town of Burton. This location is north of London and within the UK's so-called “golden triangle of logistics”. The centre's geographical position will help to speed up and reduce delivery times for Flabelus products, both to the physical stores where its collections are sold and to the end customer who has purchased them online.

Flabelus store at 54 South Molton Street, London (UK). Credits: Flabelus.

Bleckmann will support all these operations, which are both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C). This will be achieved through a transport network and distribution centres in Spain and the UK, enabling comprehensive supply chain management for all of Flabelus's B2B and B2C orders; specialised customs teams operating on both sides of the English Channel will streamline the administrative procedures for UK imports; and a logistics centre in Burton-on-Trent where the Spanish company will have a “flexible” storage space that can be expanded as Flabelus's operations in the country grow. From these facilities, Bleckmann will also be responsible for dispatching the Spanish brand's goods, thanks to its agreements with various last-mile logistics partners. All these operations will be enhanced and streamlined through the full integration of Bleckmann's logistics services with Flabelus's e-commerce operations. This will allow teams from both companies to track operations in real-time.

“This end-to-end omnichannel setup offers Flabelus complete oversight of the entire delivery cycle, from outbound shipments to returns and exchanges, ensuring that all customer touchpoints can be optimised to reflect the brand's premium positioning,” Bleckmann stated. The logistics operator also highlighted this partnership with Flabelus, describing it as a “clear example of Bleckmann's approach to designing logistics solutions tailored to client needs, backed by decades of industry experience.” They added that “every aspect of the collaboration has been designed to meet Flabelus's operational requirements, completely freeing them from burdens so they can accelerate their commercial ambitions”.