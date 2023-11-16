Flannels enters designer homeware category

Luxury retailer Flannels has taken its first steps into the homeware space with the launch of its new Flannels Home category, dedicated to designer items.

Pieces by brands such as Versace, Off-White, Assouline, Jonathan Adler, Pols Potten, Seletti and Dolce&Gabbana are among the company’s curation, all available via a new section on Flannels’ e-commerce site.

Flannels Home will also be making a physical debut at the retailer’s flagship store on Oxford Street, taking over the space throughout November and December, where a selection of “youth-led brands” have formed an immersive shopping experience.

Throughout the store’s three floors, curated luxury interiors will be housed, made up from the new range in a bid to act as a “physical manifestation of the ultimate house party”, falling in line with Flannels’ seasonal ‘We Are The Party’ campaign.

Flannels Home. Credits: Flannels.

Flannels joins a growing number of brands and high street retailers eyeing the homeware market, and further supports the rising percentage of designer brands also hoping to gain a share of the category.

While Chinese fashion giant Shein made the move to introduce third-party homeware and appliances to its already expansive offering in June, Banana Republic and True Religion have been among the most recent retailers to make their presence known in the market with the planned launch of their own homeware brands.

British fashion retailer Next was another to affirm homeware’s popularity after it acquired Made.com in a rescue deal last year and has since set its sights on adding in-store concessions for the brand to its extensive retail network.