Flotte raises three million euros and prepares to open several boutiques

The French brand Flotte, founded in September 2020 by Lyly Wu and Mickaël Pan, is reaching a pivotal stage in its development. Known for its colourful rainwear and its lifestyle positioning, the company announced this Friday a fundraising of three million euros.

The transaction was conducted with Belgian investment fund Akiles and the Time 4 fund, a structure launched in March 2026 by venture capital firm Daphni. Notably, in the current fashion start-up landscape, Flotte states it has been profitable since its first year of operation, having already sold thousands of pieces. The company now generates half of its turnover from wholesale and the other half from its direct-to-consumer channel.

With this capital injection, the brand intends to accelerate its expansion, both domestically and internationally. The funds will be allocated to three main areas: accelerating commercial growth; structuring the internal organisation; and strengthening the brand's influence beyond French borders.

“This fundraising marks a key milestone in the history of Flotte,” said Lyly Wu and Mickaël Pan, co-founders of Flotte. “Since the beginning, the brand has been built on strong and profitable growth. Today, we wanted to bring in partners who can support us in a new phase of acceleration, while remaining true to our vision.”

The brand stated in a press release that the founders will retain a majority shareholding in the company, ensuring continuity in its creative and strategic vision.

Flotte has a boutique in the Marais district of Paris, a network of over 500 retailers, and a strong digital presence. The brand will soon open a boutique in Lyon and several other cities.