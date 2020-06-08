FNG names Yves Pollé as interim CEO

FNG NV has announced the appointment of Yves Pollé as member of the executive board and Chief Executive Officer.

The company said in a statement: “Appointment of Pollé fits within the current strategic thinking and the recovery plan on which FNG is working. His experience as transformation manager has an important added value in the further development of the recovery plan and in the negotiations with the various stakeholders. At present, Pollé’s assignment is linked to the implementation of the group’s recovery plan and therefore ad interim.”

“In recent years, Pollé has been involved in various change processes, both domestic and abroad. His international experience will benefit the further integration of the Ellos activities into the FNG group. Thanks to this strengthening of the executive board, Manu Bracke will be able to focus again on the operational management of the company as COO,” FNG added.

Picture:Facebook/Brantano