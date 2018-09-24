FNG posts strong revenue and profit growth in H1

Benelux fashion group FNG, for the first six months of 2018 realised revenue of 251.1 million euros (294.8 million dollars) and an REBITDA of 25.1 million euros (29.4 million dollars), an increase of 10 percent and 30.2 percent respectively.

Commenting on the company’s first half performance, Dieter Penninckx, CEO of FNG said in a statement: “FNG achieves for the first time sales of 500 million euros on an annual basis and a REBITDA margin exceeding 10 percent for the entire group. This is achieved by focussing on digitalisation, in-depth vertical integration and the development and rollout of new retail concepts. Miss Etam and the new Brantano are back on the radar.”

The company added that almost half (48.3 percent) of the group revenue was generated by FNG Roots, the brand portfolio of FNG. Miss Etam contributed revenue of 51.9 million euros (60.9 million dollars) and Brantano revenue reached 77.9 million euros (91.4 million dollars), 20.7 percent and 31 percent of the total group revenue respectively. Revenue of FNG Roots increased 1.1 percent compared to the first half of 2017.

For the first half of 2018, Miss Etam and Brantano reported respectively a REBITDA of 2.5 million euros (2.9 million dollars) and 5.8 million euros (6.8 million dollars), an increase of 63.3 percent and 166.3 percent respectively. Furthermore, the company added that FNG Roots reported also strong performance and increased REBITDA to 16.8 million euros (19.7 million dollars), up 7.8 percent.

Picture:Facebook/Miss Etam