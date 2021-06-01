Focus Brands opens new headquarters

Focus Brands, part of the JD Group, has opened its new UK headquarters in Huddersfield, housing 70 employees out of a total 220 strong Focus team.

The new “brand hub”, situated in West Paddock, houses state-of-the-art office faculties, alongside showrooms for its roster of brands, as well as the companies design headquarters.

Focus Brands, who design, source, distribute and promote sports fashion and lifestyle brands, have operated out of Huddersfield for 23 years.

The company currently hold licenses for Ellesse, Nautica, Farah and Ecko Unltd as well as ownership of Peter Werth, Yogi, Certified, Henleys, Fenchurch and The Duffer Of St George.

Dave Tolman, Focus Brands director, said in a statement: “Huddersfield has been an instrumental part of the Focus Brands story and we’re excited to be investing further into the area with a new state of the art office space. We look forward to welcoming our employees into their new working environment under the latest government advised social distancing measures.”

The Huddersfield office will sit alongside the companies five global operational locations, which include St Albans (UK), London (UK), Berlin (Germany), Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Ningbo (China).

Focus Brands was acquired by the JD Group in 2011 and currently produces 10,000,000 units per annum, controlled via distribution in France, Scandinavia, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Benelux and Italy.

Image: courtesy of Focus Brands