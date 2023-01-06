Following rebrand, Vitality starts 2023 on strong footing

Athleisure brand Vitality, formerly Balance Athletica, has reported a “strong” start to 2023, after a lawsuit led it to carry out a major rebrand.

Now, the company said it has developed an improved product offering and supply chain, with new manufacturers, just nine months later.

To kick off the year, Vitality will be launching an upgraded fabric offer, Cloud II, with a collection drop set for mid-January 2023, introducing new colourways and upgrades to various garment styles.

The material also comes with a slew of new features, including improved flexibility, durability, sweat-wicking and antimicrobial technologies, among others.

In a release, co-founder and chief of design, Chloe Chamberlain, added on Vitality's upcoming design plans: “Along with Cloud II, you will see many new product lines come to life in 2023, all with a unique intention and feel.

“Overall, the design for the year of 2023 is centred around sustainability by maximising product longevity and pairability while utilising sustainable materials, allowing our community to buy smarter, build their effortless wardrobe, and spend more consciously.”

Vitality campaign, rebrand. Image: Vitality

Since its inception in 2018, Vitality’s launch has not come without some setbacks.

Sportswear giant New Balance filed a lawsuit against the emerging label, accusing it of trademark infringement and alleging it was attempting to “deliberately free ride” on the back of its established business.

The case was subsequently closed in September 2021, with Vitality announcing its name change and outlining a renewed growth plan, which included the upgrade of its fulfilment operations.

Speaking on the changes, co-founder and CEO, Taylor Dilk, said: “It has been a challenging process that has taken over a year and a half for us to execute and get to its final form, but we are proud to share we have completely revamped our entire supply chain to allow for access to the highest quality materials, textile engineering technology, and development processes with premier manufacturers.

“We are grateful that our new manufacturers and our employees see the same potential that we have in Vitality since it came to fruition. And we are so excited to be providing our customers with the very best in product offerings while we continue to grow our Vitality community.”