Following the Les Lunes acquisition: The next steps for Snocks

Snocks continues on its growth trajectory. Following a successful 2025 financial year, where the German sock and underwear specialist grew by 20 percent, the company has once again expanded its portfolio and rescued Les Lunes from insolvency. The womenswear brand is now set to be revamped.

Rehan Choudhry, who leads Snocks as co-CEO alongside founder Johannes Kliesch, reveals how this will be achieved and discusses the status of the other brands in Snocks' “House of Brands”.

You have just announced the acquisition of Les Lunes. What are your plans for the brand?

We want to further strengthen Les Lunes in the everyday essentials sector and place the main focus on the products. This is essentially about comfort, which we ensure with high-quality, soft materials such as bamboo or modal.

Les Lunes Credits: Les Lunes / Snocks

What will your next steps be?

We will revise the product portfolio as quickly as possible. There is still a large inventory of products from past seasons. Once the product range has been streamlined, we will strengthen growth in the DACH market. Turnover has more than halved in recent years. This was due to a reduction in the marketing budget and a lack of consistent management and expansion of the marketing mix.

Les Lunes has also launched internationally, generating its first sales in France of around one million euros in 2025. We want to build on this with Snocks' internationalisation strategy and push further into these markets.

During the insolvency proceedings, some female influencers also spoke out about outstanding payments. Do you plan to engage with these individuals?

We are already in talks with the influencers. We have offered to cover 25 percent of the outstanding invoices as a gesture of goodwill. We place great value on our partnerships.

So content creators will remain an integral part of the marketing strategy?

Absolutely. That is still the plan and it remains a central pillar for us.

Is there a future for the existing workforce in the company?

We were able to take on eight employees and will integrate them into our group. These individuals will primarily work in the product department.

The sports brand Oceansapart and the period underwear specialist Femtis are also part of your portfolio. Their product categories overlap with Snocks. Is this a prerequisite for acquisition?

We always aim to acquire new companies through diversification. In this case, around 40 percent of the products are the same, while 60 percent are new products or categories. With Les Lunes, we achieve diversification through material composition and quality. The products are of a significantly higher quality than those of our other brands and are priced in the premium segment.

Les Lunes currently also offers some dresses, jumpsuits and simple tops. Will the current product range be maintained?

We are planning to keep some of them, but it is still too early to assess exactly which categories will remain in the long term.

Les Lunes Credits: Les Lunes / Snocks

Are brands from other categories also conceivable in the future?

We already have a strong focus on womenswear and see significant potential in menswear for everyday basics.

Do you perhaps already have something new in mind?

We want to fully concentrate on the integration of Les Lunes in the coming months.

Oceansapart and Femtis have been part of your ‘House of Brands’ for over a year and almost a year, respectively. How are sales?

Our focus was on realigning these brands for long-term profitability. Before the acquisition, Oceansapart was making high seven-figure losses. We managed to achieve profitability in the first year and will continue on this path in 2026. For the current year, we are planning for 15 percent growth. Femtis also became profitable in its first year, and we are planning for 15 to 20 percent growth here.

And how was the past financial year for Snocks?

We concluded 2025 with a turnover of 100 million euros. We managed to grow by over 20 percent despite significant headwinds. The shift in consumer behaviour, in particular, presented us with major challenges.

What next steps have you planned for the brand flagship?

We will place a strong focus on internationalisation. Product quality and range expansion will also play a significant role. Lastly, we want to strengthen our offline retail presence, where we are planning an additional 50 point-of-sale locations.

This interview was conducted in writing.