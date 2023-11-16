Foot Locker announces new multiyear partnership with NBA

Foot Locker has signed a multiyear partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA), which sees the US sportswear retailer become an official league marketing partner in the US.

The new partnership builds on the long-standing relationship between the two that dates back to 1999 and comes on the heels of the launch of Foot Locker's "The Heart of Sneaker" global brand platform that celebrates the retailer's role as a leader in sneaker culture around the world.

Frank Bracken, executive vice president, and chief commercial officer at Foot Locker Inc., commented on the new partnership, saying in a statement: "This exciting partnership cements Foot Locker's position at the center of basketball and sneaker culture and expands our collaborative journey with the NBA. We look forward to working together to create unforgettable events and experiences that further engage NBA fans and our customers."

Foot Locker x NBA Partnership Credits: Foot Locker x NBA Partnership

Through the extensive partnership, Foot Locker will engage with fans during the NBA season, notably at events like the NBA All-Star. Foot Locker will also gain more media visibility through on-court virtual signage during national broadcasts and on NBA social media. Moreover, the collaboration extends to Foot Locker's FLX loyalty program, enhancing customer engagement season-long.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Foot Locker, a brand entrenched in basketball and pop culture," added Salvatore LaRocca, president of global partnerships at the NBA, in a statement. "Foot Locker will offer its customers an elevated connection to the NBA through a variety of marketing programs, bringing our fans closer to the game."

To celebrate the new partnership, Foot Locker hosted an event at its New York City Times Square flagship store earlier today, showcasing a countdown on the store's 300-foot. digital screens, accompanied by over 50 members of its Striper hype crew on-site.

The new partnership sits in line with Foot Locker's Lace Up plan announced earlier this year. Through the plan, the sportswear retailer aims to drive its company's next phase of growth while creating value for all company stakeholders.