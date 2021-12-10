Foot Locker launches initiative to support underserved communities

Sportswear retailer Foot Locker has teamed up with Laureus Sport for Good Foundation to launch a multi-country initiative, supporting underserved communities and addressing health, wealth and opportunity gaps.

Operating through the Foot Locker Foundation, the Community Empowerment Programme will provide grants, starting from 20,000 dollars, to organisations that offer services for young people, including sports-based youth development, mentoring and life skills support.

The initiative will span nine locations across Europe and Canada, with additional activations to engage store team members, through community clean-ups, in-store learning and other volunteering opportunities.

“This Community Empowerment Programme comes at a crucial time for the sports development sector,” said Laureus Academy member, Edwin Moses, in a release. “The covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly had a devastating impact throughout society, and community sports organisations that provide safe access to sports were hit hard.”

He continued: “That has a domino effect throughout society, so this programme will help get those organisations back on their feet, using sport to help close the inequality gap in underserved communities.”

In total, Foot Locker is looking to commit 200 million dollars to education and economic development within the Black community, powered by the retailer’s ongoing Leading Education and Economic Development agenda.

Community-based operations can now apply for a grant through the dedicated webpage, with applications open in London, Paris, Toronto and other main cities.