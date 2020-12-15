Foot Locker names Himanshu Parikh as Chief Information Officer

Foot Locker, Inc. has announced the appointment of Himanshu Parikh as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, effective December 11, 2020. The company said, Parikh will oversee the execution of the next generation of Foot Locker’s strategic technology agenda in support of the company’s key strategic imperatives and future capability-building and innovation. Parikh will have operational responsibility for the company’s technology and infrastructure, and he will work closely with the senior executive team to streamline processes as well as evaluate and implement new and integrated systems and tools across the organization critical to the Company’s omni-channel initiatives.

“I am pleased to welcome Himanshu to the Foot Locker team as we continue to move ahead with our strategic technology agenda,” said Richard Johnson, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in a statement, adding, “Over the last several years, Foot Locker has made tremendous progress in leveraging data and technology to drive customer connections and convenience, support the growth of our loyalty program and build a customer-driven supply chain. Himanshu has a proven track record in tech-driven transformation to drive business agility, competitive differentiation, and efficiencies.”

Parikh, the company added, is an accomplished technology leader with over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, business solutions and organizational development for top-tier retail companies. Most recently, he served as SVP, chief technology officer at The Michaels Companies, Inc. Prior to joining Michaels, Parikh held several executive roles with Ross Stores, leading teams that developed modern web and mobile applications, IT investment plans, roadmaps, technology standards, and governance of new technology. He has also been recognized for his work with the Oracle Excellence and Oracle Innovation awards.

“I’m excited to join the Foot Locker team in continuing to enhance the technology capabilities that support the company’s leadership in celebrating sneaker and youth culture around the globe,” added Parikh.