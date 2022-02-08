Foot Solutions acquires Happy Feet Plus

Foot Solutions, Inc., retailer of wellness footwear and custom orthotic insoles has acquired Florida-based retailer Happy Feet Plus, Inc for an undisclosed amount.

The company said in a statement that the acquisition brings together two major retail forces in specialty footwear and the 3.5 billion global orthotic insoles market.

"Happy Feet Plus and Foot Solutions are a textbook match. Combined, we have 59 years of experience keeping customers healthy on their fee," said John Prothro, CEO of Foot Solutions.

“After starting Happy Feet Plus in 1985 with my partner Jacob Wurtz, and then overseeing it myself for the past two and a half years, I am ready to pass the baton to someone else. Although there was a lot of interest, I feel that John Prothro and his Foot Solutions team are the best fit to carry on the mission of our company and to take it to the next level," added Jane Strong, co-founder and outgoing CEO of Happy Feet Plus.

The company added that as part of the integration plan, Foot Solutions has also promoted Taylor Berry to VP of operations and Bryan Scott to senior VP of strategic growth.

Among other duties, Scott will be responsible for the newly formed Innovation Group—a team tasked to differentiate the company through technology integration, training, and product R&D. Joining the Innovation Group will be representatives from both companies, including Bryan Dickler, Foot Solutions' head of medical and training, as well as Happy Feet's Alan Boiko who has agreed to lead the company's product innovation efforts.