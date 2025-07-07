Footasylum announces record FY25 results and continued growth

Footasylum, an omnichannel retailer specialising in footwear and sportswear, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended January 25, 2025 (FY25), alongside an update on its current trading performance, showcasing another year of significant growth.

For FY25, Footasylum reported a 9.4 percent increase in total revenue to 349.5 million pounds, supported by a 3 percent rise in store sales, reaching 172.6 million pounds, and a 6 percent increase in online sales, which hit 143.1 million pounds. A notable highlight was the exceptional performance of exclusive brand sales, which surged by 101 percent to 33.7 million pounds, now contributing a substantial 10 percent to the Group's total revenue, doubling its share from FY24.

Commenting on the trading results, David Pujolar, CEO of Footasylum, said: “Footasylum delivered record results in FY25, marking a truly standout performance – and I’m pleased to report that our strong trading has continued into the current financial year, ahead of both the prior year and budget. These results reflect progress across all areas of the business, from store expansion and the growth of our exclusive brands, through to the continued success of our omnichannel model and our focus on first-class customer service."

“With a clear plan in place, we are well positioned for the next phase of our journey, including international expansion in the medium term,” Pujolar added.

Footasylum reports positive FY25 and current trading

The company also saw an improvement in profitability in FY25, with underlying EBITDA increasing by 26 percent to 28.2 million pounds, operating profit soaring by 108 percent to 21.7 million pounds, profit before tax jumping by 188 percent to 17.2 million pounds, and profit after tax experiencing a remarkable 625 percent surge to 19.9 million pounds.

Looking at current trading and post-period events, Footasylum reports continued strong momentum. Total sales for the first 21 weeks of the current financial year are up 10.5 percent year-on-year, tracking slightly ahead of plan, with gross margin also exceeding both last year's figures and current projections. Like-for-like retail sales have increased by 6 percent, primarily driven by a 17 percent growth in Footasylum's exclusive brands. The Junior and Nursery categories showed particularly strong performance, growing by 42 percent and 45 percent respectively.

Furthermore, Footasylum refinanced its operations with a new 35 million pounds revolving credit facility from HSBC, a move designed to bolster its digital-first customer journey, facilitate further store openings in convenient locations, and support the ongoing development of its key exclusive brands.

Footasylum continues its strategic store expansion plan

During FY25, the company enhanced its retail footprint. Key upsized locations included the Metro Centre in Gateshead, which now serves as Footasylum’s North-East flagship, and Merry Hill in Dudley. New store openings were completed in Union Square, Aberdeen; Golden Square, Warrington; Frenchgate, Doncaster; Parkgate, Rotherham; and Eagles Meadow, Wrexham. The company also forged strategic partnerships with global brands such as Nike, Adidas, and New Balance.

Footasylum opened a new store in New Square, West Bromwich, in June, with plans for six additional openings throughout 2025, including Parc Trostre in Llanelli, Wales, scheduled for August. Further expansion is already lined up for 2026, including an upsized Leeds Trinity Centre store slated to open in Q1 2026.

The company is also pushing forward with its omnichannel strategy, investing in a best-in-class customer app, with phase one set to launch in July.