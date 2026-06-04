Footasylum partners with Trapstar to accelerate streetwear brand's growth

UK sports-fashion and lifestyle retailer Footasylum has entered into a strategic partnership with British streetwear giant Trapstar. The move aims to accelerate the label’s next phase of growth while preserving its core creative independence, positioning Footasylum as a key incubator for premier streetwear.

Under the agreement, Footasylum will deploy its robust retail infrastructure, operational expertise, and marketing support to expand Trapstar’s presence across selected brick-and-mortar stores and its online platform. Trapstar founders Mikey Aryee, Lee Langaigne, and Will Thomas will continue to spearhead the brand’s design and creative direction.

Commenting on the partnership Mikey Aryee, CEO & co-founder, Trapstar, said: “This is the right partnership at the right time. Hannah and the Footasylum team understand what we're building. We're focused on growing our product range, scaling our footwear collection, and using Footasylum's retail network to get it in front of the right people.”

A strong addition to Footasylum’s brand portfolio

For Footasylum, the partnership builds on an aggressive period of expansion, including growth in the DACH and Gulf regions, the rollout of enlarged UK flagship stores, and increased funding from HSBC UK to boost warehousing and retail capacity.

Footasylum Chief Executive Officer Hannah Mercer highlighted Trapstar’s cultural capital as a perfect fit for the retailer's scaling capabilities:

“Trapstar is one of the most iconic names to have come out of British streetwear. For more than two decades it has shaped culture, built a distinctive identity, and earned a loyal following that extends far beyond the UK. Through labels such as Monterrain and Zavetti Canada, we have demonstrated our ability to build and scale brands that resonate with our audience, and we are confident that we can bring that same expertise, platform, and investment to support Trapstar's next phase of growth.”

Capitalizing on untapped demand

The partnership arrives at a critical operational juncture for Trapstar. Despite cultivating a massive global following—championed by A-listers like Jay-Z, Rihanna, Stormzy, and Central Cee—the brand recently faced severe working capital and inventory constraints.

While Trapstar's revenue peaked at nearly 40 million pounds during the pandemic in 2022, subsequent supply-chain headwinds and inflationary pressures saw sales dip to 17.7 million pounds in 2024. However, advisors note the downturn reflects operational bottlenecks rather than a drop in consumer appetite.

Shared vision for global scale

Footasylum’s logistical strength is expected to resolve the inventory shortages, unlocking the brand’s market potential.

Lee Langaigne, CMO & co-founder, Trapstar, described the deal as a major milestone, transforming the brand from its London roots into a global platform backed by Footasylum and its parent company, Aurelius.

The collaboration is viewed by both parties as a win-win, combining Trapstar’s grassroots authenticity with Footasylum's commercial muscle.

“Trapstar is the culture. Partnering with Footasylum to take it global means better reach and a bigger platform. This one's for everyone who's been here from the start,” added Will Thomas, CBO & co-founder, Trapstar.