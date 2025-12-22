Footwear brand Gabor has a new owner: Arklyz
Swiss investor Arklyz has acquired the German footwear brand Gabor. The company, based in Stans on Lake Lucerne, did not disclose the purchase price. According to the announcement, all regulatory approvals have been received.
Gabor, previously owned by its founding family, is primarily known for its womenswear shoes. The company is now 100 percent owned by Arklyz. The Gabor brand will be retained, and the current management team will also remain in place.
Arklyz is an investment company founded in 2018, primarily active in the sports, apparel and footwear sectors. Last year, Arklyz had already acquired another German footwear brand, Lloyd, which is based in Sulingen, Lower Saxony.
Headquarters in Bavaria, production abroad
The predecessor to today's Gabor Shoes was a shoe workshop founded in 1919 in Upper Silesia, which is now part of Poland. The company has been based in Rosenheim since 1966. According to the company's website, Gabor is one of Europe's largest shoe manufacturers.
In 2023, the company reportedly employed almost 2,630 people. Of these, only 366 were employed in Germany. The majority of the workforce was based in two shoe factories in Slovakia and Portugal. In 2023, Gabor generated a net profit of 13.4 million euros, according to the Federal Companies Register. Its turnover amounted to 282 million euros.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH