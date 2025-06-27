Footwear distributor Gardiners Group acquires Dubois

UK-based footwear distributor Gardiners Group has acquired Dubois, a European firm known to distribute brands like Sebago, CAT Footwear, Dickies and Gant.

The takeover, for which financial terms were not disclosed, reflects Gardiners’ ambitions to accelerate global growth by increasing its presence in Europe.

For Dubois, meanwhile, the Brussels-based company will expand its brand portfolio to include Timberland Pro, Amblers Safety, Base London and Hard Yakka.

The news was confirmed by the companies to Drapers, to which chief executive officer of Gardiners, James Gardiner, said: "Expanding into the European market alongside a trusted partner like Dubois significantly strengthens Gardiners’ position as the go-to supplier that unites trusted brands and retailers.

“We’re bringing together two highly complementary businesses grounded with deep consumer understanding and shared values.”

In his own statement, Jean-Jacques Vankeerberghen, chief executive officer at Dubois, commented: "The acquisition of Dubois by the Gardiners Group is a fantastic opportunity for the company to grow its business with existing and new brands in Benelux and the whole of Europe."

FashionUnited has contacted Gardiners Group with its own request to comment.