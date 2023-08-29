Footwear player Dansko promotes Kitty Bolinger to president

Footwear brand Dansko has announced the promotion of Kitty Bolinger to president effective September 5, 2023. Concurrently, Dansko's current CEO, Jim Fox, will transition to the newly established role of executive chairman.

Bolinger, the company said in a statement, currently Dansko's executive VP of sales & marketing, brings more than 36 years of footwear industry experience in developing emerging and iconic brands.

Fox, the company added, joined Dansko in 2006 as CFO. In 2012, he transitioned Dansko to 100 percent employee ownership before eventually succeeding Dansko's co-founder, Mandy Cabot, as CEO in 2019.

"Jim's was the steady, guiding hand that led us through both the transition to employee ownership and the uncertainty of the pandemic. We are immensely grateful to Jim for his leadership, his unwavering moral compass, and his continuing commitment to Dansko," said the company’s co-founder Cabot, currently a director on Dansko's board.

The company further said that Bolinger joined Dansko in 2010 as national sales manager, and her leadership and understanding of market dynamics paved the way for a series of promotions and increasing responsibilities.

"Kitty's exceptional leadership of our sales & marketing teams, her extensive industry relationships, and her passion for the Dansko brand make her the ideal president to lead Dansko into the future," added Fox.

Bolinger now leads an executive team including CFO Jamey Mullin, VP of design Kelsey Jayne-Gomez, VP of marketing Christina Sewell, and VP of sourcing Susan Li.