Footwear player Vida acquires luxury fashion brand Aquatalia

Footwear player Vida Shoes International has acquired luxury fashion brand Aquatalia from ADJHA Aquatalia LLC.

"With Aquatalia's rich history of style and craftsmanship, Vida Shoes International views it as the ideal addition to expand our portfolio within the luxury fashion industry, complementing our established luxe brands, Andre Assous and Bruno Magli," said Solomon Dabah, president of Vida Shoes International.

Established in 1994 and crafted in Italy, Aquatalia is renowned for the combination of fashion, craftsmanship and comfort in luxury footwear.

Commenting on the development, Gabe Safdeye, senior executive vice president of Vida Shoe said: "Aquatalia has a heritage luxury waterproof product with a loyal customer base, and we plan to expand from that platform."