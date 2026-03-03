Footwear retailer Schuh reports drop in revenue and profit

The UK-based footwear retailer Schuh has reported a significant downturn in profitability for the 52 week period ended February 1, 2026. Despite a relatively stable store estate, the group faced a challenging final quarter characterized by an increasingly promotional landscape and disappointing trading during key periods.

Highlights of annual results

The group’s turnover for the period reached 370.95 million pounds (493.68 million dollars), representing a 2.6 percent decrease from the 380.81 million pounds recorded in the previous 53 week period. While e-commerce performance remained a highlight with 7 percent like-for-like growth, this was offset by a 3.8 percent decline in store footfall.

Profitability saw a sharp contraction across all primary metrics. EBITDA fell by 60 percent to 11.21 million pounds, while profit before tax (PBT) dropped by 80.5 percent to 4.10 million pounds, and profit after tax plummeted 90.8 percent to 1.49 million pounds.

Management noted that the latter part of the year was particularly difficult. Schuh managing director, Colin Temple, and the board indicated that a very disappointing Black Friday and Christmas trading period had the most significant impact on the final results.

Investments in bettering omni-channel capabilities

Despite the drop in earnings, Schuh continued to invest in its long-term resilience. Key investments were directed toward enhancing the company’s omnichannel capabilities. Furthermore, the retailer is evolving its IT operating model. Genesco Inc (Genesco), the US-based ultimate parent company, is partnering with a global technology provider to adopt a next-generation model intended to increase organizational speed and flexibility.

As of February 1, 2026, Schuh operated 123 stores across the UK, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland.

On February 20, 2026, the company completed the refinancing of its 20 million pounds revolving credit facility with Lloyds Banking Group. The new facility has a term of 18 months, providing the group with sufficient headroom to continue operating as a going concern through the assessment period ending February 2027.