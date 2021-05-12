Forever 21 looking to grow in Brazil with Dafiti

Authentic Brands Group has announced a strategic partnership with Dafiti to grow its Forever 21 brand in Brazil through a digital-first retail strategy.

Dafiti, the leading e-commerce company in Brazil specialising in retail development and brand building, will launch an all-new Forever 21 online destination and create an exclusive branded product in Brazil.

For seven years, Forever 21 has been offering a curated assortment of lifestyle apparel and accessories in Brazil, and now it will “broaden its focus” targeting fashion and trend-conscious consumers with a full assortment of lifestyle apparel and accessories for men, women, and teens, which is approximately 80 percent designed, sourced, and marketed locally.

Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer of Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Forever 21 brand, said in a statement: “Over the last year, Forever 21 has been gaining traction across Latin America, and we are excited to continue this momentum in partnership with Dafiti.

“Our vision is to expand Forever 21 by delivering product that is authentic to the brand’s DNA and meets the needs of the regional consumer. We are confident that Dafiti will successfully expand Forever 21 throughout Brazil and look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

Alan Kraus, chief commercial officer at Dafiti, added: “Forever 21 is a leader in fashion around the world and sits well within our portfolio of distinguished lifestyle brands. There is incredible demand for Forever 21 in Brazil and we look forward to modernising the brand’s retail strategy to reach a whole new generation of consumers.”

Forever 21 is now available on the Dafiti website and through the e-commerce app.