Forever 21 names new US partners to drive growth and wholesale expansion

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development and licensing platform, has announced a new partner network for Forever 21 in the US, as it looks to transform the fashion retailer into a digital-first, consumer-led brand.

The new strategic partnership network aims to usher in a “new chapter” for Forever 21 by driving digital growth, wholesale expansion and kidswear innovation, as Authentic looks to broaden its strategy to modernise the fashion retailer into a category-spanning lifestyle brand.

Authentic has appointed Unique Brands and Mark Edwards Apparel to lead e-commerce operations and US wholesale, while Kidz Concepts will support Forever 21’s drive for growth in kidswear, marking a strategic pivot toward building a stronger omnichannel presence and ensuring the brand remains relevant and competitive in the fast-changing retail landscape.

Jarrod Weber, global president, sports and lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, said in a statement: “This marks a sensational new chapter for Forever 21 and underscores our commitment to meeting consumers where they are.

“By aligning with expert operators in digital commerce, wholesale and youth apparel, we are setting Forever 21 up for long-term relevance and success, delivering fast, accessible fashion to Millennial, Gen Z and future generations through the channels they trust and prefer.”

Authentic transitioning Forever 21 into a digital-first, consumer-led brand

Forever 21 campaign Credits: Forever 21

Unique Brands, a digital retail solutions provider, will take over the helm of Forever 21’s US e-commerce operations and men’s wholesale. Authentic said the company was chosen as it has proven expertise in “scalable, tech-forward e-commerce systems and omnichannel consumer engagement,” and was also “uniquely positioned to drive a reimagined digital retail experience”.

Mark Edwards Apparel, which designs and produces high-quality collections for men, women, and children, has been named Forever 21’s US women’s wholesale partner due to its experience in “delivering trend-driven designs for mass audiences”. Authentic adds that it selected Mark Edwards to elevate Forever 21’s presence across wholesale channels.

Forever 21 is also targeting innovation in kidswear with Kidz Concepts, a leader in children’s apparel design and manufacturing, selected to expand the fashion brand's presence in the kids’ category and connect with young consumers and families nationwide.

Authentic adds that by leveraging “the unique strengths” of each of its new operating partners, it can accelerate its digital-first strategy for Forever 21, while continuing “to emphasise in-person shopping experiences through its retail stores and pop-up activations across key international markets”.