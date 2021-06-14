Forever 21 returns to Canada ushered by Hudson Bay

Starting June, Canadians will be able to buy their favourite Forever 21 looks from Hudson Bay’s physical stores. The LA-based brand’s comeback happens almost two years after Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy and shut down its stores in the country.

Forever 21 has sealed this deal through its Canadian licensee, YM Inc. It’s worth recalling that, after filing for bankruptcy in September 2019, Forever 21 announced it would close its brick and mortar stores in Canada and launch a new website for the Canadian market. Since 2020, Forever 21 belongs to a consortium created by Authentic Brands Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners.

“As we continue to transform our business, Hudson’s Bay is creating exciting depth to its fashion matrix, with coveted brands and curated experiences that provide Millennial and Gen Z style-seekers with a destination to find fashion that suits their lifestyle,” explained their decision Wayne Drummond, Chief Merchant at Hudson’s Bay, in a press release.

Forever 21’s addition responds to Hudson Bay’s digital-first retail strategy

Starting June 11, Forever 21 clothing can be found at HBC stores in some selected locations in Toronto and Mississauga. Other stores will follow along the summer, advanced a spokesperson for the company. Forever 21 collections will also be available on thebay.com website as of mid-summer. Hudson’s Bay Marketplace launched last March and it has already added more than 1,400 new or expanded brands.

The Canadian retail group is going through an ambitious expansion of its offering for Millennial and Gen Z shoppers. “As a digital-first retailer, we are more nimble, more relevant and are responding to consumer trends faster than ever before”, recalled Drummond.

Following this renewed mandate, Hudson’s Bay has added a good deal of new brands to its portfolio over the past three months, including Mango Men, Sanctuary, Sweaty Betty, AFRM, Rollas Denim, and others. Other brands coming to the Canadian retailer’s online marketplace after the summer range from Jack & Jones Premium to BDG by Urban Outfitters.

Image: Hudson’s Bay Marketplace