Former Dragon Den star invests in Snag Tights

British entrepreneur and former BBC Dragon Den star James Caan has made a seven-figure investment in Snag Tights, the size-inclusive hosiery and apparel company founded by entrepreneur Brie Read.

In a statement, Caan said the investment marks his first consumer-facing investment in two decades and is “as much about changing the economics of fashion” as backing another consumer brand.

Caan said: "The way fashion operates today is under increasing pressure. High return rates erode profitability and create unnecessary waste at scale.

"Snag's ability to operate at around 2 percent returns, compared to an industry average of 40 percent, shows that a different model is not only possible but commercially compelling. By designing for a broader customer base, the business opens up a significantly larger market opportunity. I back founders with conviction, and Brie has built something genuinely disruptive."

While most of the fashion industry has treated returns as an unavoidable cost of doing business, Snag states it has reduced returns to approximately 2 percent by ensuring that its hosiery and clothing are designed to fit more bodies “properly the first time” by offering products across UK sizes 4 to 38 (approximately U.S. sizes 0 to 34).

This approach, it adds, targets a customer base long underserved by mainstream fashion while simultaneously reducing one of retail's biggest operational costs.

Since launching in 2018, Snag has sold more than three million products and generated over 250 million pounds (335 million US dollars) in revenue, showing that inclusivity can be commercially scalable as well as socially resonant.

"Sizing has always been built around a narrow idea of who clothing is for, and everyone outside of that was expected to adapt," added Read. "Our model proves that designing for real bodies is better for customers and better for business. Having James on board, with his experience and belief in what we're building, gives us the platform to take this even further, faster."

Beyond the capital injection, Caan will work alongside Snag's leadership team to support the company’s goal to expand internationally and scale its operations.