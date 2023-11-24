Former Google exec joins Coty as chief digital officer

Pierric Duithot, a former executive of Google and director at Meta, has been named as the newest chief digital officer for beauty and cosmetics giant Coty.

The conglomerate, which owns the likes of Kylie Cosmetics and Rimmel, announced the appointment via its official LinkedIn page, where it said Duthoit would be taking up the role from December 1.

It continued: “Pierric’s previous experience of growing digital and FMCG [fast-moving consumer goods] businesses at an international scale strongly complements Coty’s strategic digital priorities.”

Duthoit joins Coty from social media firm Meta, where he most recently served as business director France over the course of one year.

Prior to Meta, he further held executive positions at Google, including industry director of a number of divisions for the Middle East, North Africa.

Duthoit also boasts experience within the fashion industry, namely at Patagonia, where he served as consultant for Russia for two years, and at Russian fashion platform Woman Journal, where he was CEO for nearly five years.

His appointment at Coty comes at a time when the beauty group, which has only recently secured a second stock exchange listing in Paris, has been upping its efforts in the realm of the digital world.

Among its initiatives, the company has worked with tech giants like Perfect Corp to introduce virtual try-on features for its brands, and has launched its own virtual world which employees are encouraged to utilise in order to gain a wider understanding of the metaverse as a whole.