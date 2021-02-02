Former Match Group CEO joins ThredUP board

Fashion resale platform ThredUp has announced the appointment of former Match Group CEO Mandy Ginsberg to its board of directors.

Ginsberg spent 14 years at Match Group, which owns and operates a global portfolio of popular online dating services including Tinder and Match.com. During her time there, she held a number of executive roles, including CEO for the Match brand, CEO for all North American businesses, and finally Match Group chief from 2018 to 2020.

Commenting on her appointment in a statement, Ginsberg said: “ThredUp has built a technology platform that has the power to transform the fashion industry while driving towards its mission to positively impact not just the ecosystem of buyers and sellers but also the environment.

“This is an incredible time to join the company as the category - that was previously stigmatized - is quickly being normalized by new generations of users who are passionate and excited about discovering and selling products on ThredUp.”

Ginsberg currently also serves on the board of directors at Uber and previously served on the board of JCPenney.

ThredUp CEO James Reinhart commented: “Mandy has a track record of shaking up established industries with technology to create sweeping behavioral change.

“At Match, she had a hand in reshaping how people meet, and she’s also demonstrated her commitment to working with disruptive technologies through her board role at Uber. We’re thrilled she’s joining ThredUp and taking on fashion next as we continue our journey to make used clothing the new normal.”