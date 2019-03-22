Former Nike executive files racial discrimination suit

Ahman Inam, a former Nike executive who worked as a senior director in data analytics, has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging that it racially discriminated against him, The Portland Business Journal reports. He is seeking 516,000 US dollars in economic damages and 350,000 US dollars in non-economic damages and attorney fees.

Inam, who was born in India, claims he was denied a promotion in favor of a white colleague with less experience. He also says white co-workers with similar education and experience earned up to 75,000 US dollars more than he did and that his supervisor would subject him to a “pattern of hostile and intimidating treatment, which differed markedly from the way she treated the white members of her team”.

Nike hit by third discrimination lawsuit

This is the third time Nike is hit with a lawsuit over its alleged toxic work environment, however this is the first one to make claims about racial discrimination. Last year, two former female employees claimed women were “devalued and demeaned” at the company, passed over for promotions, paid less than male counterparts and subjected to humiliating or embarrassing remarks by male superiors.

The lawsuits came after an exposé by The New York Times in which a group of female employees and former employees complained of gender-based discrimination. Since then, a series of senior male executives have left the company and Nike announced it would raise salaries for 10 percent of its workforce to correct payment discrepancies.

Picture: Nike newsroom