Former River Island CEO Will Kernan to join John Lewis board

John Lewis Partnership has appointed Will Kernan as a non-executive director of the Partnership board, with effect from September 12, 2023.

Commenting on Kernan’s appointment to the board, Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said: "We’re fortunate to have Will’s extensive experience and expertise, which will play a significant role in our ongoing transformation. As well as his outstanding retail experience Will brings real interest and support for the Partnership model.”

Kernan, the company said in a statement, succeeds Nish Kankiwala, who assumed the role of the Partnership‘s chief executive officer in March 2023, after serving as a non-executive director for two years.

The company added that Kernan has held several leadership positions. He most recently served as the CEO of River Island, before which he led the transformation and merger of Wiggle Chain Reaction Group, an online cycling and tri-sports specialist business, as its CEO.

Prior to joining Wiggle, he spent five years as the CEO of The White Company, and had a thirteen-year tenure at New Look, during which he assumed various roles ranging from group financial director to group trading director, COO, and ultimately group managing director. He is currently chairman of interiors brand, Neptune.

Kernan joins the Partnership board’s independent non-executive directors, Rita Clifton CBE who serves as deputy chairman; and Nicky Dulieu who is also chair of the audit and risk committee.